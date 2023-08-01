I'm clear in my mind to contest Akuapem North parliamentary seat - Sammi Awuku discloses

NLA Director General, Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku has broken his long silence on his ambition to enter Parliament.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director General has over the time abstained from revealing his intentions but on Monday, July 31, 2023, during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", opened up on whether or not he wants to be a Member of Parliament.



Sammi Awuku, in a brief comment, revealed he will pick nomination form when the New Patriotic Party opens room for members who desire to contest its parliamentary elections.

He disclosed to host Kwami Sefa Kayi that he will contest the Akuapem North parliamentary seat.



"When the party opens nominations, I'm clear in my mind that I will pick forms to contest," he intimated.