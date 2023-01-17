I'm coming for Ghana's youth - Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has indicated that one of the reasons he has decided to be president of Ghana is the bad state of the youth of the country.

He said that he cannot comprehend why the majority of the youth in Ghana are not in meaningful employment in spite of their educational attainment and skills.



Speaking in a UTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ken Agyapong added that he has now come to the realisation that his vision for the youth and the country as a whole can only come to fruition with him as the president of Ghana.



"I’m a businessman, and so I am very creative when it comes to business. Over the years, I have advised on what should be done, but since I am just an MP, my views are often not taken.



"And I have realised that the vision I have for Ghana will only come to pass if I am the one leading the country. And that is why I have decided to contest.



"…I’m coming for the youth of this country. I feel so bad and guilty that my children in America get jobs as soon as they complete university. So, why is it that in Ghana our children have to be home for 6, 7 years or more after completing university before they get jobs?" he said in Twi.

He said that he believes in the youth of Ghana and their ability to thrive when given the needed opportunities, which will be one of his major aims as president.



