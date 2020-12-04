I’m confident Ghana will make us all proud – US Ambassador

US Ambassador, Stephanie S. Sullivan

US Ambassador, Stephanie S. Sullivan has expressed confidence in Ghana holding successful elections come Monday, December 7.

She said despite pressure from the cynosure of all eyes on election day, the polls will pass peacefully.



“In the next few days, the entire world will be watching to see how Ghana fares during this election,” she stated at the opening of Electoral Support Activity National Information Center on Thursday, December 3.



“I’m confident that Ghana will once again make the region, the continent, and the whole world proud."



“I look forward to observing Ghanaians participate in another free, fair, peaceful, and credible election, a cornerstone of accountable governance.”



Ghanaians go to the polls on Monday in what will be the eighth successive elections in the Fourth Republic.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is challenging his successor President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the seat.



There are 10 other presidential aspirants contesting the elections.



The US Ambassador applauded Ghana’s leadership in providing a “strong” example of democracy not only in Africa but also across the world.



But she observed that democracy suffers in complacency.



As a result, she advised, “all democratic nations must remain vigilant, especially during election season”.

“For the upcoming elections to be successful, all concerned must foster an environment that respects the law and allows for the free and unfettered exercise of individuals’ right to vote,” she further advised.



She said no ambition of a politician or any other should be “allowed to tear down what has taken generations for Ghanaians to build”.



The US Ambassador desired: “After the electoral process is over, I also look forward to seeing Ghanaians of all political parties work together to make Ghana’s star shine even more brightly.”