I’m going to campaign for Akufo-Addo - CPP's Kabila supports '4more4Nana'

Former acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has thrown his weight behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for President in 2021.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila touted the good works of the President and pledged to campaign for him.



Ghanaians will go to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.



Kabila pledged to soon embark on a campaign tour and would tell the masses about the need to give President Akufo-Addo a second term in office.

"When I go to Kintampo North today and campaign for number 1, I will give a justification why I'm doing that and I will have no shame to explain anything to anybody," he said.



When host Kwami Sefa Kayi asked if he choosing to campaign for "number 1" means he supports the re-election of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kabila exclaimed ''oh yes, I'll do that''.



