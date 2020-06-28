Politics

‘I’m grateful’ – Bawumia to NPP, Akufo-Addo on historic 4th successive nomination as Running Mate

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party for his historic, 4th successive nomination as running mate to President Akufo-Addo for the 2020 Presidential elections.

The National Council of the NPP on Saturday acclaimed President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as Presidential Candidate and Running Mate respectively for December’s presidential election and the official confirmation of their formidable partnership marked a historic landmark in Ghanaian politics, as no pair has ever vied for presidential office on four successive occasions.



Delivering his acceptance speech after his acclamation, Dr. Bawumia thanked President Akufo-Addo for the confidence he continues to have in him since 2008.



“I want to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to H.E. the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the honour of reaching out again to select me for the fourth time to serve as his running mate, and Insha-Allah, again as his Vice-President of the Republic, in his second term as President of the Republic,” said Dr. Bawumia.



“This day is historic because it has never happened in the history of our country that a Presidential candidate will select the same running mate four times in a row! The president selected me in 2008, 2012, 2016 and now in 2020!”



Dr. Bawumia added that President Akufo-Addo could have settled on other candidates, especially in previous elections, but his consistency underlines his focus and quality as a leader.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, this (consistency) tells you about the man Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He is a strong leader, a caring leader, a God-fearing leader, a trustworthy leader, and a consistent leader.”



“He could have easily dropped me in 2012 and 2016 but he stuck with me and I am so honoured that he did and so eternally grateful. I would never take the trust and loyalty he has reposed in me for granted and will continue to do everything in my capacity to support him in the execution of his mandate as President. Mr. President, it has been a privilege working for you all these years and I thank you for giving me the opportunity. God Bless you.”



Appreciation to Party Elders and Collective effort towards victory



Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to elders of the party for their continuous, overwhelming support of his nominations as running mate, his family for their support, and also paid glowing tribute to stalwarts of the NPP and its founding tradition, whom he said continue to inspire him.



“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the members of the National Executive Committee and the National Council of our Party. I thank them most sincerely for their overwhelming endorsement.”

“I stand here today because of the sacrifices of my family (my departed father Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and my mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, the love of my dear wife Samira, my children, my brothers and sisters, my departed dear friend and brother Kwabena Boadu and my entire family. I thank you all very much.”



“As a believer in, and practitioner of, the liberal democratic values and principles of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition ( like all of you here), I have been inspired, throughout my life, by the thinking, deeds, sacrifices and accomplishments of such great political icons of our country and Party such as Dr. J.B. Danquah, Edward Akufo-Addo, Mr.William Ofori Atta Obetsebi Lamptey, Prof. K.A. Busia, Chief S.D. Dombo, Alhaji Yakubu Tali, Tolon Naa, Jato Kaleo, Naa Abayifa Karbo, C.K. Tedam, S.G. Antor, Albert Adu-Boahen, R.R. Amponsah, J.B. Da Rocha, J.H. Mensah, Alhaji Aliu Mahama and J.A. Kufuor.”



“Without them we would not be here. I am also indebted to so many men and women who have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice for our party and country on a daily basis without outward recognition.”



He also showed his appreciation to executives of the party at all levels, from the polling station level up to national level for their support and encouragement.



“What can I say more in appreciation to all the members and sympathizers of the NPP from polling station, through the constituency, to regional and national level? You have loved me, cared for me, appreciated me. I say God bless you all”

While expressing his readiness to continue to partner the President for the task ahead, Dr. Bawumia called for a collective effort of party members to ensure that the party keeps its vision alive.



“Mr. Chairman, it is our collective responsibility, as members of the great Kukrudu family and as Ghanaians, to ensure that the sacrifices of these great men and women have not been in vain. I am therefore acutely aware of the sacred responsibility that has once again been entrusted in me by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and our Great Party. It is a responsibility I will execute with the utmost integrity, respect for our elders, members of our party and members of other political parties.”



4 means 4 more



The Vice President noted that following his record 4th successive nomination, he was confident that the Ghanaian people, come December, will reward President Akufo-Addo with another 4 more years to do more for the people.



“Mr President, you have chosen me for the fourth time, and in shaa Allah, the people of Ghana will give you for four more to do more.”

“What can I say more in appreciation to all the members and sympathizers of the NPP from Polling station, through the constituency, to regional and national level? You have loved me, cared for me, appreciated me. I say God bless you all”.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.