I’m happy Kunbour has confirmed JM is NDC’s best bet for 2024 - Dr. Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaa

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak says he feels vindicated after Dr. Benjamin Kunbour, a member of the Council Elders of the National Democratic opined that former President John Dramani Mahama is their best bet former an election.

The former defence minister, Dr. Kumbour in an interview stated that Mr. Mahama is the party’s best bet going into any election at the moment.



The former lawmaker however said any other person who wishes to contest should be allowed.



“I think John is tried and tested. He had not only ministerial and parliamentary experience but vice presidential experience, so I think he is our best step forward, but having said that, I will begrudge anybody in the party who decides to also put in a pitch as flagbearer; that is my attitude.”



He further said Mr. Mahama must be credited for the good that resulted from his leadership as much as he is criticised for the negative performances.



Reacting to this, Dr. Apaak says he feels vindicated that a member of the Council of Elders has made such a pronouncement.



“I’m glad Dr. Kumbour, my far Senior; Nandom Secondary, Vandal City UG, Anthropology, and NDC has said the obvious; the reality, the voice of the rank and file and millions of Ghanaians. Mahama is definitely NDC’s best bet into any election – Kunbuor”.

Dr. Clement Apaak, in March this year said the New Patriotic Party is likely to break the eight-year cycle and win the 2024 elections if former NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama fails to contest.



His comments came after the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) projected victory for opposition NDC in the 2024 elections even though the polls are years away.



The report also added that the NDC had a better chance of winning if they chose a new candidate.



But Dr. Apaak who was a presidential staffer under former President Mahama said the party does not have the resources and time to run with a new candidate.



“If Mahama doesn’t lead the party in 2024, the likelihood of the NPP breaking the 8 is very high…We know we’re going to win the election 2024 but as to if a new face is going to lead us to that victory is another thing.”



“Who are we going to bring on board who has that stature like John Mahama? I hold my position that we don’t have time and resources looking for a new jockey. We know and we’re resolute that the people are ready to give Mahama the needed support going into 2024.”