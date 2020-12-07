I’m hoping that Ghanaians will renew my mandate – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said after voting on Monday, December 7 that he expects to win the elections.
He hoped that Ghanaians will appreciate the work he has done so far and renew his mandate.
“I am not at all surprised that the process is moving smoothly and peacefully. My expectation is that it will be so till the end and afterwards,” he said.
He added, “Ghanaians are aware that not all the problems of our country have been solved these last four years and they have seen the systematic attempt to solving these problems."
“I am hoping that they will renew our mandate and endorse the work that we have done in the last four years.”
