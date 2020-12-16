I’m joining NPP, hope they accept me and my followers - Fomena MP

Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Amoako, MP, Fomena

Sacked Member of Parliament for Fomena Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Amoako has indicated that he will be joining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side in the 8th Parliament.

According to him, he stood for a principle and that principle was exhibited in the results of the just-ended election.



To him, he is joining the NPP and is hoping that he and his followers will be accepted into the fold.



“I’ve won for the party, I stood for a principle and that principle has been exhibited and that’s all I stood for. I’ve won for the party and I’m going to the party and I hope the party will welcome me and my followers,” Mr. Asiamah said in an interview with the Parliamentary press corps.



Adding that “Almost everybody in the party has congratulated me but whether I’ve been congratulated or not, I belong to the family and I’ll go back to the family and I’ll sit with the family in the eighth Parliament. I made that declaration earlier before the elections. I’ve no place to go”.



He denied reports suggesting that he made certain demands before he decided to join the NPP in the 8th Parliament.

“I haven’t made any demands. I’m with my family and any issue of any demand is outside the domain,” he stated.



Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh who is the Member of Parliament for Fomena decided not to contest for the Parliamentary primaries because to him, he wasn’t treated fairly by the Constituency Chairman.



Mr. Asiamah’s decision to go as an independent candidate did not sit well with the party as he was suspended and the President campaigning vehemently against him. Also, he was sacked from Parliament by the Speaker of Parliament after the NPP demanded of the lawmaking house.



However, he emerged as the winner of the just-ended Parliamentary election in Fomena in the Ashanti region of Ghana.