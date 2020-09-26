‘I’m like Jesus coming to rescue Fanteakwa South seat for NPP’ - Independent Candidate

The aspirant defected from the NPP

An independent parliamentary candidate for Fanteawa South, Dr. Stepehn A. Gyan has described himself as the ‘Jesus’ of the constituency to provide leadership for the constituency.

The candidate who is a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he decided to contest as an independent candidate to secure the seat for the party.



According to him, the incumbent MP, Mr. Kofi Okyere-Agyekum has failed and is almost working to make the NPP lose the seat.



He said the MP has disappointed the youth and constituents and has shown no leadership, a situation he decried could spell doom for the NPP.



Dr. Gyan asserted he does not care about the consequences that may come following his decision to contest as an independent candidate.

He, however, promised to hand over the seat to NPP if he is elected as an MP saying, ”the party could lose the parliamentary seat. But it would be better for me sacrifice myself like Jesus did to contest and protect the seat for the NPP.”



Coming with what he has dubbed ‘Self Development’ the aspirant says he plans to build the capacity of constituents to get employable skills, training to enable them, set up their own, businesses.



He said it is better to teach the youth how to fish than to give them fish, adding the MP lacks what it takes to support the youth in the constituency.



”I am coming to support the youth and build their capacity so they can take our place as leaders when we depart this earth,” he added.