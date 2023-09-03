I'm looking forward to Ken Agyapong's showdown - Atik Mohammed

Former General Secretary of PNC, Atik Mohammed

A former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for summoning Kennedy Agyapong before its Disciplinary Committee over his "showdown" comment.

Kennedy Agyapong, during the NPP super delegates conference last Saturday, threatened to give President Nana Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown after accusing them of intimidating his polling agent.



“President Akufo-Addo, I swear to God, I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You will hear what will happen. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime,” he said in a viral video.



Following his conduct, the party has asked him to appear before the Disciplinary Committee but Atik has rubbished this decision as he finds absolutely nothing wrong with the Assin Central MP's showdown.



He explained a showdown doesn't constitute violence but could rather mean "I won't allow you to cheat me".



He also stated a showdown could further mean "I will resist any attempt to [you know] manhandle my supporters and agents is a form of showdown. I will even defeat you is a way of giving you showdown", so, to him, this cannot pass for a disciplinary action.

Atik however noted that he looks forward to Kennedy Agyapong's showdown as promised by him.



"I was expecting the showdown and I am still looking forward to the showdown. Entertainers call it beef but in politics, it's called showdown. Me, I love showdowns and beefs; that is why it amazes me that some people took it to some absurd level that he was threatening to do something to the President...In the heat of the moment, look, you can say things and I don't see how showdown constitutes violence", he stated on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning programme.



