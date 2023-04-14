I'm not NDC's problem in parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama

MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh (right), former President John Dramani Mahama (left)

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for accusing him of being the cause of the problems in the Minority Caucus.

The former president is reported to have told delegates and officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nsawam that Annoh-Dompreh must be voted out of Parliament because he is the problem of the Minority Caucus.



According to the Daily Crusading Guide report, Mahama said that Annoh-Dompreh has a lot of influence on NDC MPs and can make them go against the party’s decision to vote for the government on businesses that come before the House.



Reacting to this in a Neat FM interview on Friday, April 14, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Annoh-Dompreh described Mahama’s comments as unfortunate.



He also said that the comment of the Mahama is an insult to the NDC MPs.



“What the former president said is not true; I’m not the problem of the NDC in Parliament. His comment is even an insult to NDC MPs. If you say something like this, you are telling the NDC MPs that they don’t know their left from their right.

“It is a very unfortunate statement coming from him... They should look for the source of their problem; I’m not their problem,” he said in Twi.



The MP posited that the challenges the NDC is having in Parliament are because the national leadership of the party always wants to issue orders to their MPs without consultations.



“Their problem is there… and I’m willing to add to it. They are the ones who have created their own problem; it is not me. If you are a General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, and all you do is issue statements without consulting the leadership and MPs, this is what will happen to you,” he added.



Annoh-Dompreh also said that Mahama should focus on his presidential campaign because even if he (the former president) comes to contest him for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri seat, he will not win.



Watch the interview below:





Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:











IB/OGB