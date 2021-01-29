I'm not a fan of Rawlings - Effiduase-Asokore MP

Member of Parliament(MP) for Effiduase-Asokore constituency, Nana Ayew Afriyie has paid tribute to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The late Flt. Lt. Rawlings was given a State burial on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



His mortal remains was buried at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp.



Hon. Ayew Afriyie has asked Ghanaians to draw good lessons from the late Statesman stressing although he (Rawlings) had created enemies for himself due to his actions, he, however, had some good sides of him that need mentioning.



Touching on the personality of Mr. Rawlings, the MP stated that the late former President was a maverick who expressed his mind on issues without fear or favour.



He also touted him as having the decency to apologize when he goes wrong.



He further lauded Mr. Rawlings for his smooth transition of power to the Kufour government to cement Ghana's democratic era.

He hoped those offended by the behaviour and actions of Mr. Rawlings would have the heart to let go of their pains.



"I'm not a fan of him that much. No, it's not me. I'm not like that but, however, today is not a good time to talk about what you didn't like about him (Rawlings)," he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He called on leaders of the nation and the entire citizenry to take a cue from Mr. Rawlings' death, noting that death is inevitable, hence one should ensure he leaves a better legacy or builds better personal relationships.



"Your best friend can be your worst enemy and your worst enemy can be your best friend . . . Maybe you can say or do anything at all because of the power you have today but you don't know who will save you, your children or relatives tomorrow. We must be very careful and watch our actions knowing very well tomorrow awaits us."



Hon. Ayew Afriyie extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and prayed to God to strengthen them.



