I'm not interested in begging to return - Allotey Jacobs on NDC suspension

Social Commentator and suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs says he has no intention of pleading with executives of the party to rescind their decision.

Suspension



A letter addressed to Allotey Jacobs and signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said he was suspended for “persistent anti-party conduct”.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 6th day of May, 2020, has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party, pursuant to articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct,” the letter indicated.



Allotey not begging



On Friday's edition of 'Adekye Nsroma' on UTV, host of the show, Yaa Konama asked the former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC if he will plead with the party to take him back in the spirit of reconciliation following the demise of the founder of his party.

However, Allotey Jacobs said he's not 'interested' in pleading with executives of the party and that any form of reconciliation should come from the party.



"I’m not interested; they should decide among themselves. After all, politics is about you, yourself, and people. I am not going to fight for me to be brought back . . . the progress of this country is more important and speaking the truth will be the bane of my political campaign if in the future I should be on the political trail . . . "



"If there should be a spirit of reconciliation then it should come from NDC, not me . . . I think I have done enough for NDC especially in bringing Prof Mills (late) to power. There are a lot of things people don’t know and there are things that young boys in the party write and insult, but I don’t want to talk about it. It’s the same thing they did to former President Rawlings but he’s gone and may he rest in peace," he lamented.



