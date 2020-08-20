General News

'I'm not interfering in GPRTU elections' – Titus-Glover

Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has denied using his political office and influence to interfere in the upcoming elections of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The Tema East lawmaker has, thus, dared his accusers to substantiate their claim.



Among those who hurled the allegation at him is Samuel Amoah, Secretary to the Ashaiman GPRTU Welfare, who, in an interview with Nana Yaw Adwenpa on Accra100.5FM’s Ghana Yensom claimed accused Mr Titus-Glover of calling the various welfare chairmen of the union on the phone to campaign for the incumbent, Mr Kwame Nkrumah, who, according to him, has overstayed his tenure by almost a year.



The GPRTU goes to Congress every four years to elect new executives, but some disagreements have led to the delay in the next elections by almost a year, Mr Amaoh explained.



Denying the allegations on the same programme on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Mr Titus-Glover demanded of his accuser: “Gentleman, where did you see me campaigning for Mr Nkrumah?”



“He should name the people I allegedly called on the phone or went to physically to campaign for Mr Nkrumah”, he dared.

“Where did I do that? Focus on your politics and do it”, he urged him.



According to the deputy minister, neither does he have Mr Nkrumah’s phone number nor spoken to him on the said matter least of all go campaigning for him.



Mr Titus-Glover, thus, demanded an immediate retraction of the accusation and an apology from Mr Amoah live on air the air.



The latter acquiesced and ate humble pie.

