I’m not like Donald Trump - Kennedy Agyapong rejects comparisons with ex-US president

Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that he should not be equated to former United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump when it comes to their political approaches.

According to the lawmaker he is against being labeled as the "Donald Trump of the NPP’s race," asserting that while he shares certain similarities with the former US head of state in the realm of business management, their political paths diverge significantly.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV on August 15, 2023, he drew a distinction explaining that Trump's initial entry into politics was as an outsider.



"I call myself as the people's man…when you talk of business and you say (compare me to), Donald Trump, I agree," the Assin Central MP stated.



He added "But if you tell me in politics, I am like Donald Trump, I disagree."



He further expressed concerns about the former US president's policy approach.

“I disagree because I have been in politics for about 32 years and Donald Trump was a typical businessman and he decided to run to make a change. Which I agree with him.



"But some of his policies were too harsh to ordinary citizens in the country, but when it comes to Kennedy Agyapong, I always think about the ordinary people first and not the higher class,” he added.



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



