I’m not like Mahama who cuts sods without funding – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that every project for which he has cut the sod, since he assumed the highest office of the land in January 2017, has had funding properly secured.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Friday, 25th September 2020, at Enchi, on day 2 of his 3-day tour of the Western North Region, when he cut the sod for the construction of the 71.25-kilometre Enchi to Elubo road, which is going to cost the taxpayer $116.2 million.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “When I came here a year ago, I assured the Chiefs and people that I will work hard to ensure that the Enchi to Elubo road commences. There were a number of processes, like the contractor and funding sources, that had to be completed before today’s ceremony could take place. All those processes have been successfully completed”



He continued, “I am not like some people who rush to cut sods without securing the requisite funding for the projects. I will never do that. When I cut the sod, it means all the processes have been completed and the money for the project is available. I am not out to deceive anyone.”



Addressing the gathering, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that one of the most important things for him in public life is for the Ghanaian people to know that he is a man of his word and will not lie to them.



“When I was running for President in 2016, my opponents went around the country saying that whatever I said I was going to do was a lie. They said I could not do Free SHS because it would take 20 years to implement. Have I not done it?” he asked, to which the crowd, enthusiastically, responded “yes.”

He assured the Chiefs and people of Enchi that “we have secured funding for this road (Enchi to Elubo), and a first-class contractor will work on this road. The contractor has assured me that on 21st October 2023 I am coming back here to commission the road.”



Touching on the creation of the Western North Region, the President told the gathering that the equitable distribution of development and resources was one of the reasons that necessitated the creation of the region.



Thus far, he indicated that Government has taken the decision to situate offices of the Departments and Agencies in all parts of the region.



The President added that construction is ongoing for the Regional Education Directorate will be in Bibiani, the Regional Agriculture Directorate in Juaboso, the Regional Feeder Roads in Aowin, and the Regional Highways Department also in Sefwi Wiawso, the capital of the Region.



President Akufo-Addo, therefore, appealed to the people of Aowin to vote massively for him and the NPP’s parliamentary candidate “so we can do more for you.”