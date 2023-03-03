28
I’m not seeking power to repeat the mistakes of NPP – Mahama

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not seeking political power to disappoint them as the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is doing.

Addressing a crowd while launching his campaign bid to contest the flagbearer role of the NDC in Ho in the Volta Region, John Mahama reiterated that he is seeking power to better the lives of Ghanaians.

He said although some party members of the NDC are not happy with what the NPP has done to them, he will not seek power to pay them back in a similar fashion should they win power in 2024.

He said the party members should rather prioritise the overall interest of the party and Ghanaians.

“There is no need to seek political power to repeat the NPP’s mistakes,” he said.

He was of the view that there is no need to come to power with a mindset of vindictiveness, as has been done by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

