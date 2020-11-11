I’m not worried by decision to remove me from Parliament – Ex-Fomena MP

Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the former Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency

Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the former member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency has said he is not mulling over the decision by the Speaker of Parliament to axe from the house.

He told Citi FM that he is not worried by the decision and has switched attention to securing re-election in the December 7 polls.



Andrew Amoako Asiamah has been advised by a number of people including Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga to seek redress in court over his dismissal.



Ayariga believes that the MP was unfairly treated and must seek justice in court.



“I believe that the MP should file an application in court and seek an interim injunction to restrain the Speaker from preventing him from sittings. Already, Parliament is not going to sit for a couple of weeks, so he won’t miss much. If he files tomorrow and gets the court to speak on the matter quickly, he will be allowed to sit, until the Supreme Court declares its final verdict. The Supreme Court is the final point of call when it comes to interpreting the Constitution,” he explained.



But Amoako Asiamah says his major preoccupation is to get win the Fomena seat after which he will consider options available to him.

“I’m not disturbed by the decision to remove me from parliament,” he is quoted to have said on Citi FM.



“For now, I am focusing on the campaign. Let me cross this hurdle. After crossing this hurdle, we will see what to do. I do not want to distract myself. My focus is to get the campaign done. Once it is done, we will see what we will do. I will consider it together with other brains.”



Andrew Amoako Asiamah was removed from parliament on Saturday following a petition by the New Patriotic Party to the house over his decision to contest the upcoming elections as an independent candidate.



There were attempts by the NPP to have him rethink his decision but Amoako Asiamah is adamant contesting the elections as independent is the best thing for him.