I'm on a mission to deliver prosperity to Ghanaians – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen

Leader of the Movement for Change, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, says his quest to be President is an agenda to deliver prosperity to the Ghanaian people.

In the view to the former Trade and Industry Minister, Ghanaians are worried about the economic downturn and the mis-governance of the two dom­inant parties since the country returned to democratic rule.



“As a politician, it is true that I am fighting for political power, but it is equally true that I am fighting for a noble cause; which is to bring economic prosperity to our nation,” he said at a National Economic Summit in Accra on Friday.



Mr Kyerematen said what Ghanaians needed now was solu­tions to the myriad of challenges bedeviling the country, hence the urgent need to adopt a bipartisan approach to resolving them.



“There is a compelling desire by a majority of Ghanaians to see Ghana beyond party manifestos towards the formulation of a national development plan.



“Majority of Ghanaians are deeply worried about our current economic circumstances and are looking for an opportunity to contribute ideas to finding solu­tions to our problems,” he said to open the summit.



The summit was on the theme “Building Non-Partisan Consen­sus for a National Development Plan.”

With labour, civil society, aca­demia, the clergy amongst other identifiable groups in attendance, the summit had three plenary ses­sions with experts in various fields putting before the presidential hopeful and his team proposals to be formulated into policies.



According to Mr Kyeremat­en, the governing New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress have had their terms to deliver prosperity to the people but the opposite had been the case, hence should be jettisoned at the December polls for a more nationalistic adminis­tration.



“The divisive duopoly of the NPP and NDC cannot be the basis for the change we need in Ghana. To achieve true transfor­mation that will benefit all Ghana­ians, we must adopt a government of national unity and build con­sensus for a national development plan,” he said.



It is for his reason, Mr Kyer­ematen said he convened the sum­mit to solicit ideas from “some of the best brains in our country” to feature in his Great Transforma­tional Plan (GTP).



The GTP, he said would be his governance blueprint to solve the country’s teething challenges of the country.



The 15-pillars plan is clustered into five thematic areas; econom­ic, infrastructure, social services, governance and behavioral and attitudinal change.