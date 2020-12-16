I’m peace-loving, I won’t incite citizens to cause mayhem – Mahama assures

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, has assured Ghanaians that he is will not, under any circumstance, destabilize Ghana’s peace by inciting citizens to cause mayhem.

According to him, he is very much committed to the country’s peace and his wish is that democratic tenets are adhered to.



“I’m not going to do anything that jeopardizes the peace of this country, I’m peace-loving, I’m not going to incite people to go and destroy things, I will not do that,” he stated.



Mahama told VOA news in an interview that: “We have reached the point in our democracy where we need to establish the principles of our democracy and make sure we uphold them all time.”



Mahama had described the just-ended elections as flawed, adding that his refusal to concede defeat will make Ghana’s electoral process better.



He said: “If my principled objection to a very flawed election and to the circumstances surrounding the environment will make us re-establish our democratic foundations and create a better foundation to our future, I’m willing to go that route.”

He indicated that the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lacks competence in upholding the democratic principles of the country.



“All of the things he has done over the last four years, his misuse of the military services and the national security to threaten journalists, creates a general atmosphere that is unpleasant to our democratic principle,” Mahama said.



“When a President starts to use the military and security agencies to oppress their people, we shouldn’t think they are oppressing just their political opponent, but [it is] the whole nation,” he added.



