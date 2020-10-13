I’m ready to debate Bawumia – Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

NDC runningmate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says she is prepared to debate Vice President Mahama Bawumia.

When asked by Nana Aba Anamoah on GHOne TV if she was ready for a one-on-one with the second gentleman of the land, the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor retorted: “Why not? and if he debates on the economy, I will debate him on literature”.



She also dismissed claims that she cannot be chair of the economic management team because she is not an economist.



“My critics are mostly NPP, in their own party, they have had Aliu Mahama was he an economist? The Veep chairs police cancel, must I be a security man? I’m not an economist but I understand the economy. Why, is it a requirement that the veep must be an economist? since when did that become part of it?” she wondered.



Mahama challenges Akufo-Addo to debate



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, is proposing a debate of track record of delivery with President Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the Chiefs and elders of Dzolokpuita in the Ho West constituency as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region on Wednesday, Mr Mahama said the NPP in 2016 did not appreciate the value of his government’s investments in critical infrastructure.



“In 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said, we don’t eat infrastructure, we don’t eat roads, that was what they said and today I can see a scramble to grab even KVIP’s and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement”, he said.



Mr Mahama said it is however easy to settle the issue of infrastructure records especially as the NDC has a superior record of investing in infrastructure throughout the country, adding he is ready to debate President Akufo-Addo at any forum.



“The President said this election is going to be an election of track records, comparing his track record to my track record and we can settle it easily. Let’s have a debate between the two presidents about our records”, he said.