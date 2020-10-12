I’m ready to die to free Ghana from Akufo-Addo’s terrible leadership – Akamba

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, has promised to do all he can to liberate Ghana from the bad leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stressing that even if it means losing his life, he is more than willing to lose it.

Speaking Thursday, October 8, on Akoma FM‘s GhanAkoma show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Joshua Akamba, stated that the 2020 general elections is so crucial to the future prospects of Ghana that the NDC must do all that is legally permissible to rescue Ghana from the bad governance of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) led by President Akufo-Addo.



“As the National Organizer for NDC, I can tell you that our future depends on this year’s election.[This is] because of the bad leadership we are faced with….So I can assure you that some of us are prepared to sacrifice our lives for Ghana to liberate the country from the clutches of Akufo-Addo’s bad leadership,” he declared.



According to Mr Akamba, the bad governance of the President for nearly four years has caused considerable hardship and even death in the country, and therefore sacrificing his own life to rescue Ghana is a worthwhile.



He cited death as a result of the banking sector clean up undertaken by President Akufo-Addo’s to buttress his point.

“…People who have been badly hit by the current government’s bad policies like the banking sector clean-up. Hundreds if not thousands have already died so if I die to turn this country’s fortune around I believe it’s in line,” he said.



The NPP government has consistently defended his record in office as one that has brought prosperity and development to the people through the implementation of policies such as the free senior high school programme, the one village one dam, one constituency one ambulance, planting for food and jobs among others.



But Mr Akamba believes that former President Mahama’s record in office is much superior to that of the President, and so Ghanaians must bring back Mr Mahama as President.