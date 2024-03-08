I'm ready to partner Mahama to deliver incorruptible, visionary leadership – Prof Naana Jane

John Mahama and Naana Jane

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, has stated that she is ready to help the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to serve the country.

According to her, she believes in Mahama’s capacity to bring about transformative changes in the country.



In a statement issued on March 7, 2024, she asserted that Mahama's candidacy would usher in a selfless and incorruptible leadership for the country.



“I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the rank and file of our party, friends, well-wishers and indeed all Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and endorsement.



“I am not one to take lightly the confidence reposed in me, neither am I oblivious of the national decay and widespread despondency in our beloved country.



“I express my absolute readiness and commitment to partner His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard-work and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can count on His Excellency John Mahama to give us that selfless, incorruptible, visionary and inclusive leadership that Ghana urgently needs to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians,” part of her statement said.



Addressing the challenges facing the nation, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pledged to give her all to the noble task and affirmed her belief in the NDC's commitment to working hard in building the Ghana they envision.



"Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC, and I firmly believe in our unflinching resolve and sacred pledge to work hard to build the Ghana we want together. Let us make history!" she added.



The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially settled on Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the impending 2024 general elections.





