I’m sacrificing my life for Ghana - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian K Andrews

Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian K Andrews also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the nation.

He argued that he is ready to use his personal resources to develop the country and believes that the current president has failed the citizenry.



According to him, his sacrifice to Ghana will improve the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian family rather than “just provide Ghanaians with reliefs from the same money they pay as tax”.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “Teach the people how to fish rather than feeding them.”



He claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is only creating short term solutions to the problems of the country. “Instead of creating jobs and opportunities for Ghanaians to improve their lives, he is rather providing us with fish, preventing us from being independent and self-reliant “.

He mentioned that once he comes to power, he will focus on improving Ghanaian industries and our transport system.



“The people are suffering and we should be able to defend, help and support them”, he noted.



The Man of God cum Politician emphatically stated, “We should kick the heartless people out of government because they don’t care about us. We deserve better as Ghanaians and I am ready to give all Ghanaians what they deserve once I am voted into office”.