I'm sorry but just be a fair Justice Minister - Franklin Cudjoe pokes Dame

IMANI Africa Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Cudjoe, has apologized to Attorney General, Godfred Dame, over critical comments the latter deemed unfortunate.

In a social media post dated March 23, 2024, Cudjoe accused the AG of offering advice that came across as illiberal and politically divisive to the president.



The post read: "The Attorney-General has been legendary in giving the most illiberal & politically divisive advice to a willing autocratic executive as far as liberties of persons they disrespect dislike is concerned - my SALL, Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, Martin Amidu, Ato Forson. Sad."



In reaction to his views, the AG's spokesperson issued a statement demanding a retraction and apology from Cudjoe.



In the statement, he pointed out that almost all the issues referred to in the post did not have any record of Dame offering advice to the president and in some cases, he was not the Attorney General at the time.



"Reference my last post. I hear AG isn't happy. I hear. Tell him sorry. He should just be a fair Justice Minister. That is all," he tweeted upon receipt of the AG's protest.

The most recent advice Dame is on record to have offered President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in respect of the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



He advised the president to withhold assenting to the bill until two cases against it, before the Supreme Court, are determined.





