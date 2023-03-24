I'm the most friendliest and approachable person - Dr. Afriyie Akoto replies critics

Dr. Afriyie Akoto has debunked claims that he is arrogant in behaviour and autocratic in nature.

The former Food and Agriculture Minister and Presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) revealed in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Thursday morning that he is misconceived to be unfriendly and a type that pushes people away.



According to him, this wide-held notion about him is wrong stating the people in his close circles will testify about him being very affable.



"From the outside, people see me like that but if you come closer, I am as friendly and very open. When you come to my house in the morning to see the number of people there, both in Kumasi and East Legon.



"By six o'clock, my compound in Kumasi is swarming with people . . . My house has always been, in Kumasi and in Accra, very open and people come, walk in and out," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

The Presidential aspirant further stressed that he is perceived to be arrogant because "maybe I am over-keen in trying to achieve what I want to achieve" but insisted that "the fact that I'm keen to produce results doesn't mean I am arrogant or autocratic. I believe in democracy".



He added that this misconception may have arisen also because he seemingly took after the character of his biological father who he disclosed was nicknamed 'Munumkum', to wit dark clouds.



