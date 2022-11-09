I'm the necessary condition for an NDC victory in 2024 - Afriyie Ankrah to NDC delegates

Former Director of Elections NDC Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

A former Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has called on NDC delegates to vote for him to become the party's next general secretary.

Afriyie Ankrah, who made these remarks while filing his nomination for the position at the party's headquarters in Accra on Wednesday (November 11), intimated that he is the only person among the other candidates who can ensure that the party is not robbed of its predestined victory in the December 2024 elections.



He added that the party's delegates know this fact, and his prayer is that they will make him the replacement for Johnson Asiedu Nketiah come December 17.



"I love this party! I know you all do. If I thought for a split second that what I am doing would be tantamount to danger for this party, I would gladly excuse myself; however, I know, you know, and the delegates know that for this election of 2024, I am the best person for the job and it's for that reason why I came to submit my form to contest the position of General Secretary to help organise the party for battle and victory in 2024.



"I have always believed that when a man gets into his head to do something, and when he exclusively occupies himself in that pursuit, he must succeed, whatever the difficulties. We will win 2024 by all means, but first, I appeal to the best in you delegates to vote massively for me as your next General Secretary," he said.



Afriyie Ankrah is expected to face stiff competition from the ex-Deputy Minister of Finance and former Propaganda Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and the current Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor.



Over 63 percent of participants in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb in October 2022 said that the current Director of Elections of the NDC should be the replacement of the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

