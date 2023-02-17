‘I’m the suitable candidate for NDC in Adentan’ – Linda Awuni

Linda Awuni

Linda Awuni has declared her intention to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adentan Constituency to succeed Adamu Ramadan.

The youth activist during her declaration said she is the most suitable candidate the NDC can field in 2024 to retain the seat in the swing constituency.



“To retain the Adentan seat to shore up our numerical strength in parliament, I’m the choice that can win us reelection in Adentan. We must take this seat back and I’m ready to take it for the NDC. God is with us that’s why NPP keeps failing every day,” she said.



Linda explained that her decision was based on calls by the Delegates of the NDC, agreeing to begin a Constituency consultation in the pursuit of her ambition.



“I have listened to our party leaders, women and youths on the call that I should initiate and begin the process of consultations with a view of running and contesting for the member of parliament of Adentan under the banner of our great party,” she told The Hawk News.



“I, Linda Awuni, a member of the National Democratic Congress at ADMA Office 2B branch in the Adentan Constituency, do hereby declare my intention to contest at the upcoming Parliamentary primaries scheduled for the 13th of May, 2023’. She wrote.



Linda’s declaration is coming after several months of speculation about her parliamentary ambition.

For Linda, her quest to fly the flag of the party in the Adentan Constituency was borne out of her resolve to ensure better leadership for the Adentan Constituency and Ghana under H. E. John Dramani Mahama in 2025 and beyond.



Her philanthropic activities appear to endear her to the supporters of the National Democratic Congress.



Madam Awuni said her youthfulness is a factor that would enhance her performance and assured that she is physically and mentally fit to lead Adentan to prosperity.



She listed her courage and compassion to lead the constituency as another best-selling point she has over others.



If elected as a Member of Parliament, Linda promised to dismantle the age-long challenge that has retarded the Adentan Constituency from witnessing growth and development.



The aspirant assured of empowerment for the Adentan people if elected by ensuring that no one is made to think they are inferior, insisting that leadership can lead one to stand alone.

She said in the course of building a virile Constituency she would do all that is needed to improve the living condition of her people.



About Linda



She is a studious and industrious engineer with a BSc in geological engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. A holder of a postgraduate diploma in project management from the Galilee Institute of Management, Israel.



Linda is the Managing Director of BOHA Engineering Limited, an indigenous company specialising in providing engineering solutions and services to industries across Ghana and beyond.



Linda Awuni is the creation of Adentan SSNIT Flats where she was birthed and raised.