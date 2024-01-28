‘I’m the undisputed heavyweight champion of Adansi Asokwa’ – 'Mohammed Ali' KT Hammond

Kobina Tahir Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahirr Hammond has declared himself a Mohammed Ali in the politics of Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

“I am the undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion of Adansi Asokwa,” he declared after winning the January 27, 2024 parliamentary primary.



KT Hammond, who doubles as the trade minister defeated his main rival Samuel Binfoh Darkwa with 311 votes against 125.



“Mohammed Ali of blessed memory after I think he had beaten George Foreman he said ‘I am the undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion fo the politics of Adansi Asokwa.’ I remain the champion, undefeated no champion, no ‘libilibi,’ no mouth, mouth; nobody,” he added.



“People of Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond is unbeatable, he is unstoppable. The only person who beats and stops KT Hammond is the Almighty Allah,” he noted.



The MP has been in the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and the 8th Parliament of the 4th Ghanaian Republic. He will become the oldest member in the House if he is relected in 2024.

SARA



