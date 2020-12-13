I'm willing to work in Akufo-Addo’s govt in the interest of Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential candidate and founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo is asking the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to include him in his next government which commences on January 7, 2021.

Mr. Kofi Akpaloo who lost the 2020 general election was the first to concede defeat and congratulate the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.



However, just a day after the declaration of the elections, Mr. Akpaloo said he was ready to serve in the next government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I would be so much interested to serve under Akufo-Addo, yes I will”, Mr. Akpaloo said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, his willingness to work with the President-elect is not for his own selfish interest but in the interest of the people of Ghana.

“I will because I’m not going to do that for Akufo-Addo rather I’m going to do it for Ghana. Just as I wanted Ghanaians to vote for me to serve them, it is the same way if Nana Addo wants me to serve in his government I am going to do”, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo explained.



He continued that he would never turn down any offer from the president because turning Akufo–Addo down would mean that he is selfish and that he is not thinking about his country.



“I’m ready to serve my country in any capacity so that I can help my younger brothers and sisters in the country who do not have jobs”, he emphasised.



Mr. Akpaloo also noted that, he is ready to help the government implement policies he pointed out in his party’s manifesto.