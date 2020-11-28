I’m winning Ayawaso parliamentary seat - Dumelo

Aspiring candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo is optimistic about snatching the parliamentary seat from the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan.

According to him, he's unperturbed about his contender's statement that she will win the upcoming December polls by 65%.



“I won’t sit here and say I’m winning the elections by this or that percentage, I am winning the seat,” Dumelo said.



He made this announcement on 3FM’s constituency debate organized for parliamentary candidates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Friday, November 27, 2020.



Lydia Alhassan, on the other hand, at the same event, touted her achievements since she resumed office.

Key among them is the renovation of some halls at the University of Ghana.



She also indicated that she has constructed ultra-modern toilet facilities in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipality.



