I may have to resign for by-election to fix bad Adentan roads – NDC MP

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan ..png Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, incumbent MP for Adentan

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Adentan Constituency Mohammed Adamu Ramadan has threatened to resign and cause a by-election because that is the only way for the government to fix his Constituency roads.

The MP who was speaking in Assin North during the By-election campaign said “It appears the only way for people to get their problems solved is when there is by election”.

“Maybe I have to resign for by-election to happen in order to make the government fix the deplorable road situation In Adentan Constituency where I am MP,” He said.

This comes after accusations that the government prioritized areas for development only when there is a by-election.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads, and Highways was accused of undertaking road works to influence voters, a claim he rejects. According to him, the construction of Kumawu and Assin North roads is not intended to win votes in the by-election that took place.

He said procurement for the construction of Kumawu internal and other roads in the constituency was made long before the demise of the former Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Philip Atta Basoah.

He said the works were not limited to only Kumawu but also Juaben. Effiduase and Asokore which were not in the Kumawu Constituency.

“Are people of Juaben, Effiduase, and Asoskore part of Kumawu Constituency or are they going to take part in the selection of the next MP for Kumawu?” he asked.

He said agitations for the construction of roads by the citizens were legitimate and implored Ghanaians to do so without destroying public properties.

He assured the people that work on their roads would continue even after the by-elections and urged them not to fall for the propaganda that the project was meant to attract votes.

He said all roads in Ghana had been programmed for construction, but they could not be tackled simultaneously and urged Ghanaians to exercise patience as the government took steps to fix poor roads across the country.

