I meet all requirements to vote – NDC Cape Coast North Parliamentary Candidate

NDC parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr Kwamina Minta Nyarku

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Cape Coast North Constituency says he has legally challenged a decision by the District Registration Review Committee of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to withdraw his voter identity card.

Dr Kwamina Minta Nyarku was disqualified as a voter in the Constituency after he was found guilty for allegedly providing false information during registration.



His registration was, subsequently, challenged by a constituent, believed to be an agent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for not being a resident Nkanfoa, where he registered.



The Committee consequently sat on the case and ruled that the NDC Parliamentary Candidate does not qualify to be a voter in the Constituency.



But in a release on Tuesday, July 14, Dr Minta Nyarku says he meets all requirements to vote in Ghana contrary to the reports “and, indeed, I have participated in the previous elections conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana”.



“I have been voting in the Cape Coast North Constituency in the previous elections.

“I have been a resident and still a resident of the Cape Coast North Constituency.



” I currently reside in the electoral area where I recently registered in the on-going voters registration exercise.”



He has, therefore, urged his supporters and party faithfuls to be calm.



“The necessary legal steps to safeguard my constitutional rights are being considered and will be acted upon as soon as practicable.”

