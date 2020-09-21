'I moved Ghana’s economy from $41.6billion to $54.5bilion in 4yrs' – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama says Ghana’s economy is shrinking under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, the government has very little to show for the amount of money it has borrowed so far.



“In 2012, the size of Ghana’s economy was 41.6 billion dollars. In 2016, on my watch as president it was 54.5 billion dollars – a nominal change of 13 billion dollars in 4 years. This year, 2020, on the watch of Akufo-Addo as president, Ghana’s economy is projected to be somewhere 66 billion dollars, which means the NPP government in four years changed the size of the economy by 11 billion dollars – note in 4 years; 13 billion dollars under my watch and 11 billion dollars under NPP. This is what the data says, and it is verifiable. You can examine the data for yourselves. “This government has meanwhile borrowed GH¢140 billion as against GH¢54 billion during my presidency," he stated.



On Sunday, Mr. Mahama challenged President Akufo-Addo to point to a secondary school you has constructed since he won power in 2016.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is “heavy” on giving promises but “low” on delivery.



“Ghanaians know what my track record is; my opponent comes nowhere near me. When we talk about credibility; who is more credible when it comes to delivery on social infrastructure, everyone knows who is credible.



“He (President Akufo-Addo) should show me one secondary school he has built or one hospital he has built in four years. It is easy to say that we have better credibility when it comes to infrastructure with our opponent,” the NDC presidential candidate told TV XYZ in an interview Sunday.

