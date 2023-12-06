I need more time to choose my running mate - Dr Bawumia tells NPP National Council

Presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has asked the National Council of the party to give him more time to choose his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

According to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), Vice President Bawumia was supposed to announce his choice of running mate to the National Council of the party today, December 6, 2023, but he did not.



JFK, who made this disclosure after a National Council meeting at the Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, December 6, said that Dr Bawumia explained to the council that he needed more time to consult before deciding on who would be his running mate.



"… from interpretation of this act, it presupposes that today should have been the day that our leader of the party and presidential candidate should have presented his running mate to the National Council."



"However, upon request from the presidential candidate that's because his election was done on the 4th of November 2023, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before it brings the proposed name for running mate to the National Council.



The general secretary added, “… And this was unanimously agreed by the National Council. So this is what happened today”.



Dr. Bawumia, now the leader of the party, is faced with the crucial decision of selecting a running mate for the upcoming elections.

Among the list of potential running mates being considered are prominent figures within the NPP, including Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication; Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, John Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP; Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister; and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, among others.



However, it is the inclusion of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's name that has sparked particular interest. Ofori-Atta, known for his role in steering Ghana's financial policies, brings a wealth of experience to the table.



BAI/



