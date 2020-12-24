I never benefitted from NPP’s first term – Abronye laments

NPP Chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe

Chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, has said that since he followed the New Patriotic Party(NPP) under the Akufo-Addo administration, he’s never benefited from any contract neither has he made any monetary gains.

According to him, he has been working on the benevolence of individuals are not politicians but believe that he’s good at what he does and have decided to support him.



To Abronye, he believes that working for the party will be beneficial to some people who need help through the various interventions introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration hence his commitment to the course of the party.

“If any Chief Executive Officer or Minister has given me any contract, they should let the world know and disgrace me on what I’m saying. I live on the benevolence of individuals who are not even politicians. I have been committed to the course because I believe that I need to work to ensure that someone who needs help through the interventions of the government can get it,” he said while speaking on Wontumi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He said most of the government’s appointees contributed one way or the other in the challenges faced with regards to the hung Parliament because they did not work for the good of the party but will want positions of influence in the next government.