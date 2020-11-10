I never called for ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in Assin South MP – Assin Domeabra chief

Nana Andoh II, the Kurohene of Assin Domeabra

Nana Andoh II, the Kurohene of Assin Domeabra in the Central Region has rebuffed media reportage of him urging his subjects not to vote for incumbent Member of Parliament for the Assin South Constituency, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour.

The chief was reported to have criticized Ntim Fordjour, describing him as ‘incompetent’ and ‘impediment to the development of the area.



He was said to have endorsed the independent candidate of the area, Kwesi Damte.



But in a quick response, Nana Andoh said that the quotes which have been attributed to him are baseless and fictitious.



He vowed that never has he implicitly or explicitly endorsed Kwesi Damte and criticized the sitting MP.



Nana Andoh recounted the event that happened at the meeting where he purportedly made those comments.

“Kwesi Damte called on me four days ago. He said a lot of things as chief I also spoke at the gathering. I told him that I did not really know him until last week when I met you at Assin Kumasi. I told him that he is new and gave him three things I wish he will do for the community,” he told Adeiso-based Tru FM.



“I never said Ntim Fordjour is incompetent. His name did not even come up. I can never say that about Ntim Fordjour,” he said.



Nana Andoh cautioned politicians against fabricating stories and urged them to focus on selling their policies.



He reserved special praises for Ntim Fordjour for delivering on his promise for the constituency.



“This is not how politics is done. If you’ve come before Nananom for blessings then you must report exactly what I said. Ntim Fordjour has already called on me and he came with thirty bags of cement. He even promised to get us a clean water source. He brought street lights for the community so why will I say that about him,” further intimated.