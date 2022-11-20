‘I never dreamt that I will ever step in Kwesi Botchwey's oversized shoes’ – Seth Terkper mourns

Seth Terkper and Kwesi Botchwey

Seth Terkper, a former minister of finance, has described the passing of Professor Kwesi Botchwey as another emotional moment.

According to him, the highest point of his relationship with the late former minister of finance was a humble one.



He said the late Prof Botchwey approved his postgraduate studies and never for once dreamt of stepping into his shoes as a finance minister under the government of John Dramani Mahama.



“RIP, Sir. Another emotional moment when a national and global tribute is also so personal. The HIGHEST point in our relationship was a HUMBLE one: approving my post-graduate studies. Never dreamt then that I will ever step in your oversized Minister shoes,” Seth Terkper tweeted.



Kwesi Botchwey died at the age of 78 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday, November 19.



As part of his political career, he served in the Rawlings' Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) - military regime - and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - civilian regime - as the Secretary for Finance and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning respectively.



He was described as the longest-serving finance minister in Ghana's history.

Prof Botchwey attended Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School before proceeding to the University of Ghana to pursue an LLB. He was at Yale Law School for his LLM and graduated from the University of Michigan Law School with his doctorate.



Prof. Kwesi Botchwey served as an advisor to World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.



He had vast expertise in economic management as he was a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility under the Fund.



Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the late scholar, especially from his close associates and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress.



