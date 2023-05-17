I never endorsed Kennedy Agyapong's presidential bid - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said he did not endorse the presidential candidature of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Leader, also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, was reacting to news reports that said he had endorsed the candidature of the MP.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that what he did was only to commend the Assin Central MP for being a maverick.



Besides, he added, Kennedy Agyapong is one of the longest-serving MPs in Parliament and should be commended for that.



"I never endorsed Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, but I commended him… when Ken came to my constituency… I was saying that he's a long-serving Member of Parliament. Indeed, on my side – that's the NPP side—I'm the longest-serving, but immediately after me, the next succeeding generation [there] are just two of them who came in 2001: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and K.T. Hammond. They are six-term Members of Parliament continuously," he explained.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, explained further that with that background in mind, he only drew a relationship between how the former president of the USA, Donald Trump, came from being an unconventional politician to become president.

With that, he said that was why he described Kennedy Agyapong as the Donald Trump of Ghana and not because he was endorsing him.



"So, I was relating to that, and saying that he's a long-term Member of Parliament, has gathered some experience as a parliamentarian, and that being the case, he qualifies to contest as a presidential candidate… and just like Donald Trump, a businessman, became president, I said, well, in Ghana, his entrepreneurship is also acclaimed," he explained.



Watch the interview below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE/SEA