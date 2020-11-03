I never said I will pay Menzgold customers - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The Flagbearer of the opposition, National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has refuted suggestions that he will refund the lock-up funds of Ghanaians who invested with Menzgold.

It will be recalled that on October 22, 2020, Graphic Online published that the former President on his campaign tour to Tarkwa promised to pay all the affected customers of the defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Ltd when his party wins power in the December, 7 elections.



Also, the National Youth Organiser of the party of the NDC, George Opare Addo in an interview with Bola Ray on the Starr Chat stated that Mr. Mahama will pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.



“First of all, Menzgold customers are Ghanaians, and the state must care. The next NDC government will probe the claims and pay those who deserve to be paid. Some customers did not earn anything on their capital, such people must be paid, and some earned enough dividend equivalent to their investment,”

However, reacting to this in an interview with Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, Mahama said he promised to investigate the issue and not pay the people who have lost their investments.



“I’ve never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers, I said we’ll investigate and find out what is the extent of indebtedness, what are the assets of the company. Are there any hidden assets that you can lay hold of and dispose of and pay some of the customers,” he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.