I never said John Mahama will win 2024 elections - Owusu-Bempah laments media misreporting

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and former president John Dramani Mahama

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah of the Glorious Word Miracle Church International has refuted media reports that he had prophesied that former president John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 elections.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the clergyman stated that some conditions that blocked the return of John Mahama to office in his selection reelection bid (in 2020) had been lifted in the realms of the spirit.



He said: "Different times come with what God ordains or decrees," when asked about his widely-reported prophecy in 2019 when he told Peace FM that John Mahama's return to the presidency had been blocked.



Below is a partial transcript of what he said in Twi:



Asked by the host Kwame Nkrumah Tikese about the possibility of Mahama returning to office vis-a-vis his 2019 declaration that Mahama had been spiritually barred from the sea, he responded:



"Medaase paa sɛ we bisa saa asɛm yi. Esuno ebrɛbiaa ni diɛ Onyame ɛka, ni niɛ Onyame yɛ. Wo hwɛ tswerɛ sɛm mu mpo aa, eduu mrɛ bi, adi aa na Onyame sɛ okyiri ma Israel fuo nfa omo nsan nka, edue time bi Nyame use sa adiɛ no ɛdi hyɛɛ ono Nyame hu enimonyam."

He went on to site the example of how God forbade ravine at a point but that God used same ravine during famine to send meat to Eliyah to eat.



He continued in Twi: "ɛnti yɛ Papa John Dramani Mahama, diɛ na ɛbaa ɛbrɛ bi aa etswa mu no, aa ɛmaa Onyakopon eyii ninsa efrii ni so, aanfa akwondwa kɛsi no aandom no no, se sei ɛnti saa biom.



"Nti ɛyɛ nkrofuo bi sɛɛ sɛ diɛ na ɛti mmre bi aa estwamo no, saa na ɛti aa, nsisayɛ timi ba. ɛna onipa timi nya adwen sakyra, ɛna onipa timi nu no ho," he stated.



Owusu-Bempah cited the case of how Paul, once abandoned by God, was used by the same God on road to Dmascus for a great task.



"Onyame aa yɛ som no no, onyɛ one-way God," he emphasized.

Rebuttal and accusations that media misreported his views



In an interview on November 10, 2023 pn Okay FM, the man of God, who is known to have close links with the current government blamed media reportage on the part of GhanaWeb especially for the said report.



"I never mentioned which party win the 2024 elections be it the NPP, NDC or Butterfly movement, I said I would not make any such pronouncements in my church or on my pulpit.



"So if anyone claims that I have said so, it is not true... whoever will win the 2024 polls, I will by all means meet that person but I will not mention who exactly will emerge winner of the elections.



"I pray for individuals who have been revealed as leaders of the country and not necessarily for the party of political group," he added.

SARA



