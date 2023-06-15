I never said Mahama or Bawumia will be the president of Ghana – Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has refuted reports in the media that he said the next president of Ghana will come from the northern part of the country.

According to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, a statement he made at Damongo in the Savannah Region, when he called on the Yagbonwura as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in Ghana, is being misconstrued to mean that he was saying the next president of Ghana will either be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia or former President John Dramani Mahama.



In the statement issued on June 15, 2023, the Speaker’s office explained that Alban Bagbin was only saying that northerners should take pride in being represented by their own at higher offices.



“We wish to place on record that although the Speaker made reference to the two politicians at the said event, it was not an exercise in prediction.



“He suggested that what should be of interest to the people in northern Ghana, in which context he was speaking, is that they will be well represented at the apex of Ghana’s political structure, and that should be a source of pride to them.



“The Rt. Hon. Speaker explained that despite political differences, we are one people with a common destiny. Our common goal therefore should be to work towards the common good of all Ghanaians, irrespective of our political differences,” it stated.



The statement stressed that Alban Bagbin was not specifically referring to either Bawumia or Mahama.

Read the full statement below:







Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:













IB/AE