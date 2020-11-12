'I only prayed for Trump's victory, I never predicted a win for him' - Owusu Bempah

Founder of Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has indicated that he never predicted Donald Trump’s win in the US elections.

According to the outspoken man of God, he predicted Joe Biden’s win adding that people should desist from insulting him based on speculations by the media that he had predicted a win for President Donald Trump.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM 101.9FM that, he rather predicted Joe Biden’s win.



He again called on the God of heaven and earth to visit any individual who wants to touch ‘His anointed’.

"The winner of the 2020 US elections has not been declared yet so it baffles my mind why some people are insulting me because of my predictions," he said.



He explained that what has been revealed to him is that if Trump truly repents of his bad ways, he will be handed the key and it will happen when the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of him.