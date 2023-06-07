I paid for the venue, hosted Ken Agyapong when he visited my constituency - Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said that he has no issues with New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.

Annoh-Dompreh said that he has great respect for Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, because of his contribution to the NPP and his role in parliament.



“He (Ken Agyapong) is one of the senior members of this house that I respect. And on many occasions that we have had tensed moments between the two sides he intervenes. So, I have a great deal of respect for him.



“When he visited my constituency, I went, I paid for the venue, I hosted him. I spoke very highly of him,” he said while addressing the press at parliament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri legislator refuted assertions that he said Ken Agyapong is not fit to be the president of Ghana.



He said that it was Ken Agyapong who raised the issue of not being fit to be president when he visited his constituency.

“Me, ‘I’m sitting my somewhere’… only for me to hear that I’m now the punching bag being punched by him because he has heard that somebody said I have said that he is not fit to be president,” he said.



