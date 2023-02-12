4
I paid to get elected - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, says he is not a ‘saint’ when it comes to corruption.

The outspoken lawmaker in an interview on Joy TV's personality profile was emphatic that he paid his way through to be elected.

To him, the average Ghanaian citizen is corrupt – hence, the struggle to fight the canker.

"Politicians are corrupt because of the people that we lead, the average Ghanaian is extremely corrupt and has lost their moral fibre. Politicians are a reflection of the people," he said.

“I paid to get elected, how did you think I got elected, I wouldn't sit here and say I didn't pay. They paid more than I did but I also paid, it depends on who. Monkeys play by sizes,” he noted.

