I prophesied Rawlings' death - Nigel Gaisie

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said the prophecy he gave about the family of the longest-serving leader in Ghana during his annual 31st watch night service was on Rawlings.

According to him, he spoke figuratively to avoid attacks on both his personality and the prophetic declaration.



In an interview with Accra FM Thursday, November 12, 2020, the prophet said “I seek the face of the Lord anytime the year is about to end at Adumfa. Among the prophecies for the year, God said we should pray for Rawlings and his household but because of the attacks on me and my prophecies, I decided to speak in figurative expression.”



"People would have burnt my church if I had come out to say that former President Rawlings will die,” he stated.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie further said Rawlings’ death could have been prevented but it’s rather unfortunate he passed away.



“Everyone knows that God spoke through me on this prophecy and it has come to pass but it is unfortunate… The bible said the Lord reveals to be redeemed..."



Meanwhile, he has called on the nation to pray for the deceased's wife, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to prevent bizarre situations.

On December 31, 2019, Nigel during a church service said darkness was hovering around the wife of a former president. He however was not emphatic what that really meant.



He said: "I saw a former president who has lived and ruled for long... In fact, nobody can enjoy such a reign again. I saw darkness around her wife. Let's pray for her wife.



"If she's hearing me or she'll watch, a prophetess prayed for her. I saw a cloud of darkness. I know the name but I have spoken figuratively."



Jerry John Rawlings passed away at the Cardiothoracic Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Thursday, November 12, 2020, around 10 am.



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that a state burial will be held for the ex-president.



