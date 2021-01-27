I recall the many discussions we had – Queen Elizabeth’s II tribute to Rawlings

Late former President Jerry John Rawlngs with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has paid tribute to Former President Jerry John Rawlings who was laid to rest today after four days of final funeral rites.

In her tribute, the Queen said she was saddened when she heard of the death of the JJ Rawlings. “I was saddened to hear the death of H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the former President of Ghana. I recall fondly my visit to Ghana in 1999 and our many discussions at Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings. He made an invaluable contribution to the creation of the current constitution and returning Ghana to democracy in 1992. I was to convey, my condolences his family and the people of Ghana.”



The former President passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 73.





