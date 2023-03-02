I refuse to discuss a 'non-existent C.I.' proposal by EC - Kabila

Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabila

Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, says he will not jump on the bandwagon regarding the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) proposal by the Electoral Commission to Parliament.

It was reported that the EC intends for Parliament to pass the new C.I. so as to use the Ghana Card as the only form of identification medium to qualify a Ghanaian citizen, who is eligible to vote, to be registered or enrolled onto the voters’ register and for voting in the 2024 elections.



But the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has demystified the new C.I by explaining what it is all about.



Appearing before Parliament, Jean Mensa clarified that "the use of only Ghana Card will ensure and guarantee the credibility of the register and elections, prevent enrolment of minors, prevent foreigners from voting, eliminate the guarantor".



She emphasized that "the Ghana Card will not be used to vote in the 2024 elections. The Ghana Card is only a requirement to register as a voter".



“We do not intend to disenfranchise persons who qualify to vote. It is in our interest to register them. It will be an antithesis to deny any Ghanaian the right to vote,” she added.

Touching on the matter of the C.I. during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, James Kwabena Bomfeh alias Kabila slammed the critics of this EC proposal saying, "I will not discuss a non-existent C.I; I refuse that invitation. What are we discussing? That we have an intention to enact a law to guide the way we will register our names and vote but that law hasn't been made yet. We don't know what it entails, yet we are arguing about it. What's the relevance of all these arguments?"



He, however, charged the EC to reconsider her decision to eliminate the guarantor system, stressing it is a relevant part of the electoral conditions.



"If the people are abusing the guarantee system and we feel it's too loose, let's tighten it and there are better ways you can tighten it than decide to remove it completely... If you have a problem with the guarantor or guarantee system, tighten it."



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



