I resigned before your funny suspension – Allotey Jacobs to NDC

Former Central Regional Chair of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he quit the party before the leaders announced that they had suspended him.

His suspension follows the unanimous adoption and acceptance of the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee set up to look into allegations of misconduct and anti-party behaviour levelled against him, according to the party.



According to a letter to Mr Allotey Jacobs, who had announced his secession from the party last week, the Committee found him guilty of the allegations and recommended his expulsion.



“The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance with article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party,” the letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia on Tuesday, March 23 said.



“You are therefore by the decision of FEC been expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognised as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”

Mr Allotey Jacobs has been directed to return any party property in his possession and “shall forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees made to the Party”.



But Mr Allotey Jacobs told journalists in Accra after this development that he had already left the party before this decision.



He described the development as “funny”.



“I will not join any political party, but I will support Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for their leadership qualities”.