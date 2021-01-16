I salute your professionalism – Bulldog to NIB, police

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog

Artiste manager, Nana Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz as Bulldog has dolled his hats off for both the Ghana Police Service and the NIB for handling his case with professionalism.

The outspoken manager of Shatta Wale was arrested for threatening President Akufo-Addo for failing to pay customers of the defunct gold dealership firm, MenzGold their locked-up cash.



While making his submission on UTV’s United Showbiz last weekend, Bulldog said, “We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years.”



He came under attack for making those comments and was subsequently picked up by some security personnel.



Taking to his social media to update Ghanaians on how he was treated, he noted that though the security agencies acted professionally, he had a rough experience in the cell.

“To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism. To the inmates I spent time within the roughest and toughest cell in Ghana (striking force), I say be strong and God keep you safe,” he said on his social media page.



Bulldog was granted bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties on Wednesday.



Read his post below.



